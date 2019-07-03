Muslims, Rastas praise Rowley's call for peace

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley.

MUSLIMS and Rastafarians yesterday united in agreement with Saturday’s call by the Prime Minister to denounce killings between so-called “Muslim” and “Rasta City” gangs.

Former Speaker Nizam Mohammed praised Rowley for calling out Muslim leaders from their so-called “comfort zones” and telling them to unify Islamic leadership in TT.

Leader of Roots Foundation Mtima Solwazi yesterday welcomed Mohammed’s desire to fulfil what Rowley asked of Muslims and Rastafarians in the fight against gang warfare.

Rowley hosted Muslim leaders at Saturday’s Eid-Ul-Fitr function at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, where, in a hard-hitting address, he challenged Muslim and Rastafarian leaders to denounce the use of the names “Muslim City” and “Rasta City” respectively as representing gangs. Instead, the Prime Minister said, the leaders should convey the virtues of the Qu’ran and Rastafarianism.

Saying he was most impressed by Rowley’s call, Mohammed said, “The Prime Minister’s message to Muslim leaders and the Rastafarian community was a challenge. He saw the conflict between rival gangs as most bewildering to the teachings of Islam. He made a case for the Muslim leadership especially to embark on a programme with renewed vigour and a deeper sense of urgency.”

Solwazi said he welcomed Mohammed’s taking up the fight and referred Newsday to a recent joint statement of the All Mansions of Rastafari, Roots Foundation, Muslim Round Table Group and community action officers.

The statement said, “Gang warfare continues in the capital city with opposing groups adopting the names 'Rasta City' and 'Muslim City.' We came together to dismantle the perception that this is a religious war and to bring positive changes in these communities. It was agreed to appeal to the media and the government to desist from associating the names of religion with criminal activities.” Solwazi said that as a united front, Rastafarians and Muslims would be reaching out to these communities to attain “a peaceful and prosperous solution in alignment with their religious principles of peace and love.”

Mohammed said Rowley made out a case for Muslims and Rastafarians to embark on a mission to convey the noble teachings of the respective groups in the society.

He said, “I think leaders should recognise this new dimension. The Prime Minister is saying that the leaders need to encourage dialogue so as to understand the mixture of guns, drugs and religion on the streets, and find solutions in accordance with the ideals of Islam.”