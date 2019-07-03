Moruga man was strangled

File photo

An autopsy on the body of the Moruga man found with his hands bound after a robbery at his home showed he was strangled and beaten.

Findings from the autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre yesterday showed Sookram Daniel, 57, was beaten, then strangled with an electrical cord, which police found near his body.

His mouth was also stuffed with pieces of cloth and his body wrapped with a cord.

Daniel’s body was left in the living room of his Bois Jean Jean house, which was ransacked on Sunday morning.

Police said about 7 am bandits robbed him of cash and jewellery. They believe the same bandits earlier robbed his father, who lives next door.

In a statement, Daniel's father said three men armed with knives had entered his home and announced a hold-up. They ordered him to hand over money and jewellery and took over $6,000, then ran out.

The next day the father, 79, went to his son's house and found him dead.

Homicide Region Three police are investigating.