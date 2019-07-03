Moonilal muzzled in Parliament

Member for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal enjoys a good laugh at Parliament. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

The House of Representatives today (Wednesday) censured Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal for failing to apologise for his alleged remark in October to Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds, “Snake has lead for you.”

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George said she had not yet received an apology from him, but had earlier got a letter from him which she read out.

In it, Moonilal wrote, “Today, I cannot accept the invitation to again apologise in the manner as recommended by the illegal (Privileges) committee.”

Last week in the House Moonilal gave Hinds an oral apology, before the House voted that he must formally apologise at the next sitting.

House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis today moved that Moonilal should not be recognised by the House until he has apologised, under standing order 38 (l).

The House passed the motion, with 18 Government MP voting for, 11 Opposition MPs voting against and no abstentions.