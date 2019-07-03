Man beaten, buried at Point Fortin

File photo.

AN 18-year-old man who was abducted, beaten and buried in a dirt hole in Point Fortin is being treated at hospital.

Up to today, South Western Division police were searching for the two culprits, one of whom had a gun.

A report said the victim, who lives at Soomai Trace, was walking on Cap De Ville Main Road in Point Fortin at about 10 pm Tuesday when two men stopped and questioned him about their missing 20 pounds of marijuana.

They beat him, tied him up then threw him in a white Nissan Tiida car.

Police said they took him to a forest, near an area known as Gun Hill, where they dug the hole, threw him in and covered it with dirt, leaving only his neck and head exposed.

The men continued to strike him on his head before removing him from the hole and dropping him off at the home of a relative, who contacted police.