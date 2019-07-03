Keshorn golden again, medal in Finland

Keshorn Walcott

KESHORN Walcott bagged yet another gold medal in Finland after winning the Motonet GP meet, in Tampere, Finland earlier today with an effort of 82.32m.

Walcott landed the javelin at 81m in his first attempt followed by 80.26m in his second. His title clinching throw of 82.32m was his third and final throw.

Latvia's Gatis Cakks captured the silver medal throwing a season-best 82.16m and Toni Kuusela was third with 80.06.

The 26-year-old Walcott said, “I'm satisfied with my performances at the meets I competed in Finland. Now, I'm heading back home for some rest before the National Championships and the Pan Am Games.”

Including today's medal, the double Olympic medallist completed his Finland tour with two other gold medals Virrat (84.48), Kuortane (81.68m) and a season-best bronze medal in Turku (86.09).