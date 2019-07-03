InvesTT told to do own internal auditing

Opposition senator Wade Mark

It is time for InvesTT to stop piggybacking on eTecK and establish its own internal auditing. So said member of the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee Wade Mark when the committee sat yesterday to hear an overview of InvesTT's audited accounts for 2014-2017.

Mark also said the investment company should revise its organisational structure, since there were 14 vacant positions at present.

However, InvesTT's president Christopher Lewis said it was a matter of funding. He said the organisation received an annual subvention from Government of $8 million, most of which went to pay staff and related expenses.