Cop shot and wounded by mentally-ill man

A policeman and a mentally-ill man were each shot and wounded yesterday at Princes Town during a scuffle and are being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital.

A police report said at about 6.30 pm, PCs Noel and Baksh of the Princes Town station responded to a report of a disturbance at Solomon Street and tried to reason with the psychiatric outpatient.

The report said while talking to him, the man grabbed Noel's gun and fired a shot. Noel was shot in the pelvic area and his colleague shot the mentally-ill man.

The wounded men were taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.