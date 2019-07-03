Coaches say Pooran can play all formats: He is that talented

Nicholas Pooran

QUEEN’S Park Cricket Club coach David Furlonge and former West Indies wicketkeeper David Williams said Nicholas Pooran has the potential to play Test cricket and he should not be labelled a T20 player, following his maiden One Day International hundred, on Monday.

Pooran, 23, cracked 118 in a losing effort against Sri Lanka at the 50-over World Cup in England.

Pooran faced 103 deliveries with 11 fours and four sixes, but could only get West Indies to 315/9 in 50 overs in chase of 339 for victory.

The left-hander’s knock came just days after veteran opening batsman Chris Gayle said Pooran will be a top batsman in world cricket.

“Pooran, his work eth­ic – I must com­mend Pooran’s work eth­ic,” Gayle said.

“It’s fan­tas­tic for a young­ster (who has) ac­tu­al­ly just come in­to the team. And he’s go­ing to be a world record beat­er. Nicholas Pooran is go­ing to be a sav­age young­ster, trust me on that one.”

Pooran is the leading run scorer for West Indies at the World Cup with 309 runs in seven innings including one century and one half century. He has averaged 51.50 at a strike rate of 95.66.

Pooran, who joined Queen’s Park a few years ago after leaving First Citizens Clarke Road Cricket Club, suffered a severe leg injury in a car accident in early 2015 that left him sidelined for almost two years.

Furlonge said, “(I feel a) sense of pride, especially someone who has worked so hard coming back after his injury...he joined us after his injury and it is nice to see how he has come along. He has worked hard at his game and it just goes to show when you work hard you get your just reward.”

People have labelled Pooran a T20 specialist after making his debut at the 2013 Caribbean Premier League, but two weeks ago Pooran said he wanted to play all formats. Furlonge agrees with his statement. “It is good to see (him excelling at 50-over cricket). Last year, when I was asked the same question I said you should not label him a T20 player. I believe he could go on to play Test cricket, so I think his next goal should be to play in the regional four-day cricket competition and go on from there and get into the Test team now.”

Williams, who has had coaching positions on the West Indies and TT teams, commended Pooran on his knock. “A good effort, we know the talent that the guy possesses. We are happy that he was able to put it together, yesterday.”

Williams, who has coached Pooran at the National Cricket Centre over the years, also thinks he has the potential to play all formats. “I am glad to see him come to terms with the longer version and we always believe he had the talent to play even four-day and five-day cricket, he is that talented. I don’t think it is right to label him as just a T20 player or a shorter version player.”

Furlonge said he wants Pooran to be consistent and is hoping for another century when West Indies play their last match of the tournament against Afghanistan tomorrow.

Following the loss to Sri Lanka, Holder said Pooran’s batting qualities made him an asset, and his continued development would be beneficial to West Indies cricket.

“Once we look after Nicholas as best as we possibly can, we create an environment for him to learn and develop and I expect big things from him,” Holder said following his side’s sixth defeat.

“He’s got the talent, he’s got the ability to change gears, he’s very skilled and he can improvise. He’s got pretty much every shot in his locker. It’s just a matter for him to put it together more often than not.

“But I think we as a body, West Indies Cricket Board body, we have got to make sure that we can have things in place to continue to help these players to develop.”