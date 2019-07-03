Classy bikinis at Cabana runway show

Vanessa Mohammed takes a curtain call after her Bikini Cabana collection was unveiled.

DESIGNERS Carly Coutts, Monique Nobrega and Vanessa Mohammed, trading in their brand names Couttsea, J Madison and Bikini Cabana respectively, unveiled their latest bikini and swimwear collections to a most appreciative audience in St Clair last week Thursday.

Coutts said she was honoured having been invited to the annual bikini runway show for the very first time. “I’d seen fabulous designers present their lines here before so I felt very honoured, extremely nervous, but so excited to be a first-time designer on this runway. And watching this come to life it gave me life.”

Coutts presented 11 different designs, each piece, one of a kind. “I grew up both in Trinidad and the Middle East and I saw that contrast of conservative versus North American and I wanted to make women feel comfortable in a place that’s magical. So my line carried a lot of nude whole pieces because I didn’t want anything to take away from my bikini resort wear.”

For Nobrega, she said: “My collection is elegant, fashionable, comfortable resort wear which can be worn around the pool or at the beach and also transition to the evening party. I designed it with all body types in mind.”

She congratulated Mohammed for “a great job putting together Thursday’s event which was very well attended and my collection was well received. A lovely time was had by all and I look forward to next year’s Bikini Cabana Runway show,” said Nobrega, who showed off 16 pieces.

Mohammed said her collection of some 20 pieces was done with summer in mind, and what screams summer is yellow. “It definitely brings smiles to those around you. But I also wanted easy and effortless, with simple throws and dresses, and of course, the shirt dress. Who doesn’t love a navy shirt dress! It’s timeless,” she said.

As for the event, she said it was everything she imagined and more. “From the production of the show, the energy and the vibe of the guests, the ambiance and weather was beautiful and let’s not forget the food and drinks,” she said with a laugh, adding it was truly a prefect evening.

While patrons were waited on, during the segments of the runway show, they were entertained by violinist David Frank.

At the end of the show they were largely pleased with what they had seen, some of them already making orders for some of the pieces.