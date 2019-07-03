Caroni man killed during robbery

Police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old Caroni man Tuesday night.

Police said Keenan Lutchman was sitting in his car at around 10 pm along Laundry Road, Caroni, when a masked gunman approached the driver's side window and ordered Lutchman to hand over the keys.

Before he could hand over the keys the bandit shot Lutchman several times.

Lutchman's girlfriend, who was in the car at the time, ran away while the bandit pulled him out of the driver's side seat and drove off with his car.