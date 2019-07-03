Acting Commissioner of Valuations in place

EMERIF GARRAWAY is the acting Commissioner of Valuations, two separate sources within the Finance Ministry told Newsday yesterday.

She has been acting in the post after the former substantive commissionerRic Ali left the post in May to become acting Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Planning Ministry.

The Valuations Unit’s role is to estimate the worth of parcels of land, according to its website.

The status of the commissioner’s position was put in the public spotlight a few weeks ago by a well-known social media poster who alleged the post was vacant.