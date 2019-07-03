97 arrested for crimes against children

Acting Supt Wayne Mystar and Acting Assistant Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne yesterday at the weekly press briefing, at police headquarters, PoS.

Police attached to the Child Protection Unit (CPU) have laid 247 charges and made 97 arrests for 2019, acting Asst Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne said today.

Addressing the media at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, Guy-Alleyne said the work done at the unit was vital and continued to have an impact.

However, she said the police needed the co-operation and support of parents, guardians and caregivers to ensure the protection of children.

“We emphasise preventative measures to ensure the nation’s children are kept safe and we are well equipped to prosecute when offences are committed.”