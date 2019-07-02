Young: Over 140 V’zuelans in TT prisons

File photo: Venezuelans line up outside the Queen's Park Oval on day five of the Government's registration. Photo by James Lanser

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has reported that more than 140 Venezuelans are incarcerated in TT prisons.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday on the number of Venezuelans incarcerated or detained as at April 15.

Young replied that according to information from the Commissioner of Prisons, 155 Venezuelans were incarcerated – 117 males and 38 females. He reported that as at June 25, however, a reduced figure of 142 Venezuelans was recorded – 117 males and 25 females – out of a total prison population of 3,950.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked what were the main offences that led to incarceration and Young replied he did not have the information, but once a specific written question is submitted it can be provided.

The next question, from Independent Senator Paul Richards, asked for information on detainees at the Immigration Detention Centre as at April 30. Young replied that of the 102 detainees, 81 per cent were Venezuelan.