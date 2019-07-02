Winston Duke, filmmaker Solomon invited to join Oscar Motion Picture Academy

Winston Duke

TOBAGO-born actor Winston Duke (Black Panther, Us) and Canada-based filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon, who was born to Trinidadian parents, have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Academy Awards.

Solomon, director of Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life and Times of Mr Ulric Cross, was invited as part of 842 new members in a group that included Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and singer/actress Lady Gaga.

In a Facebook post Solomon described the invitation as "big, big news!"

She thanked American filmmaker Ava Duvernay, who recently had a massive hit with the Netflix docudrama When They See Us, for nominating and supporting her.

"You are a true trailblazer who is changing the narrative in Hollywood so that women of colour directors are recognized for their talents and skills."

She added: "As chair of the feature film category for the Canadian Screen Awards, I know the responsibility involved in critiquing and judging films for nomination. I look forward to using that experience when voting time comes for the 2020 Oscars!"