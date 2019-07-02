Watford Academy midfielder ponders TT move

Daniel Phillips (left), during a match for the Watford Academy team.

ENGLISH-BORN midfielder Daniel Phillips, an 18-year-old who is eligible to represent TT, has secured a professional contract with English Premier League club Watford.

Phillips, who was named as the 2018-19 Academy’s Player of the Season, was offered the two-year deal after impressing during his time in the club’s youth set-up.

His father David Phillips was born in Port of Spain while his mother Leonora was born in Bristol before moving to Trinidad at age three. She lived in Trinidad until the age of 33.

Phillips, who was born in Enfield, London, is also the cousin of former TT defender Ian Cox, who was a member of the 2006 World Cup squad.

The teenaged midfielder was at Wrexham, Wales in March to watch TT’s 1-0 defeat to the hosts in a friendly football international.

In a story on the TT Football Association (TTFA) website, Phillips said, “I’m excited to get the opportunity to play international football and get the international experience.”

He added, “To get the chance to test myself at the international level is something I’m looking forward to.”

According to the Watford website, “A central midfield player who joined the club as an Under-14, Phillips is very comfortable on the ball and has good technique. He breaks lines in possession very well, creating attacking opportunities for the team.”