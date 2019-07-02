WAR ZONE Relatives, residents living in fear on Maingot Road

Kevon Figaro, 32

RELATIVES of Kevon Figaro, 32, who was killed on Maingot Road on Sunday are calling on the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to return to their area, as he did just before Carnival, and round up the gunmen from rival gangs who have been killing people since last year.

The relatives said villagers on the street were living in fear, as rival gangs – gang members who lived at the top of the hill, and gangsters who lived at the bottom of the hill – continued a war which practically had innocent villagers under curfew.

They said, since last year, there had been a rash of murders on the street, most of which had been the result of gang members trying to dominate the residents and rival gang members on either side.

“The people from down the hill don’t want anyone from up the hill to live,” said Figaro’s father. “They sent threats for everyone up the hill already. Everyone is scared. After a certain time you don’t even see people on the road. It is like we are living under curfew.”

The father indicated that after a few murders occurred in the area earlier this year, Commissioner Griffith along with regiment officers, and officers of SORT conducted several exercises in the area, leading to the arrest of two men.

“Then it cooled down,” said the father. “But like it start back again.”

Figaro’s murder, the latest in a string of murders in the area since last year, occurred early on Sunday morning. According to reports, the man was in a small shack on a compound on First Street, Maingot Road, Tunapuna, when he was killed. Relatives who lived on the same compound heard gunshots and alerted the police.

Figaro’s father explained relatives heard the gunshots but were too scared to go outside. He also explained that Figaro, an electrician, had been using most of his earnings to re-build his grandmother’s house and had been living in the shack on the compound while he built. Figaro’s father told Newsday the shack only had a couch where Figaro slept.

According to the father the shack didn’t even have a door.

He said the gunmen sneaked into the small shack while Figaro slept and shot him close to 40 times. When police found him, he was still wrapped under his bed sheets.

An autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James confirmed the cause of death as gunshot wounds.

Casualties of war

• October 19, 2018 – Francis Venus, 38, found dead on Francis lane, off Maingot Road

• December 11, 2018 – Lester Sookhai, 47, shot dead during argument over juice on Maingot Road

• January 31, 2019 – Anton Slater, 30, found dead on Maingot road after gunshots

• February 23, 2019 – Pandroutee Sinanan, 55, off Maingot Road, found dead in Cedros

• June 24, 2019 – Chirvon Brown, 34, found dead on Maingot Road after gunshots.

• June 30, 2019 – Kevon Figaro, 32, found dead in a shack on First Street, Maingot Road