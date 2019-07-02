Volunteer workshop on V’zuelan refugees

Left to right: Ruth Albornoz from TTVSOLNET, Angie from La Romain Migrants Support (LARMS), Melanie Richards from CSR Solutions, Livia from LARMS, Curtra Spence from International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Aracelys de Olivero from The Translator Team, Gercy Goatache, Yarelis Touissant-Pada, Katerine Garcia, Heidi Diquez, and Sara Garcia, all from TTVSOLNET, Morgan Simpson from Democracy International, Lorena Mendoza TTVSOLNET, Jewel Ali rom IOM, Mariela Bruzual TTVSOLNET, and Georky Nunes from IOM.

TTV Solidarity Network (TTVSOLNET) held its second volunteer workshop over the weekend as part of its efforts to assist Venezuelan refugees.

The group in a media release said at the workshop held on Saturday, volunteers were presented with an overview of the overarching strategies that the international agency is putting together to assist the different local NGOs in addressing the critical needs of the Venezuelan refugees and migrants, as well as their host communities in TT.

The network explained its goal is to have a multi-faceted and multi-stakeholder approach to address the critical needs of the Venezuelan refugees and migrants, while at the same time benefiting the local communities. The group reported, integral to the workshop was the professional support of director of CSR Solutions, Melanie Richards, who helped the participants develop a comprehensive needs assessment in order to prioritise and guide the efforts of the network.

“We were also honoured to have had the participation of LARMS (La Romain Migrants Support) a local community-based organisation which has partnered with TTVSOLNET to be part of the response, and strengthened what both organisations are already delivering to the Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

LARMS is currently providing education and social integration activities to over 60 migrant children in this community.”

The network was established in 2018 and consists of Venezuelan and TT citizens. Its main objective is to address the most critical needs of the Venezuelan refugees and migrants who have fled their home country due to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis over the last five years, and which has and continues to threaten the lives of thousands of Venezuelans from the most vulnerable in the population, especially children and people in need of health care.