TTCF president Farrier rides into the sunset

TT Cycling Federation president Robert Farrier.

TT CYCLING Federation (TTCF) president Robert Farrier yesterday resigned from the top post of the local cycling governing body, with immediate effect.

According to a TTCF official, “He tendered his resignation but the executive (has) to meet before we give out anything concrete.”

In his resignation letter, which was addressed to TTCF general secretary Jacqueline Corbin, Farrier wrote, “It has been a great pleasure serving as the president of such an esteemed and dynamic organisation. However, the level of volunteerism required to lead, drive and propel the TTCF and the sport further, can no longer be sustained due to my other commitments.”

The letter was also copied to Brian Lewis, president of the TT Olympic Committee and Jason Williams, acting CEO of Sports Company of TT.

Farrier came under fire from members of the cycling fraternity at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico last September, where he donned a Jamaica uniform.

He later said that he was the personal coach of Jamaican cyclist Dahlia Palmer.

Palmer is a member of Farrier’s Team DPS Cycling Club.

Farrier replaced Rowena Williams as TTCF boss in 2014.