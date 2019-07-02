TT to host Caribbean Junior Squash

TT WILL be hosting the 2019 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships from July 14-20. This competition will take place under the auspices of the Squash Company of TT.

The Junior CASA championship is the region’s premier annual tournament event and attracts players and national teams from around the region including teams from Bermuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica, St Vincent/Grenadines and TT.

This year’s tournament boasts a record number of participants and will be held at the Queen’s Park Indoor Racquet Centre, St Clair. A number of top TT players will be involved, including Chloe Walcott, Josh Poon, Sigourney Williams and Seth Thong.

The individual event will kick-off on July 14 and feature top regional juniors including Khamal Cumberbatch and Maegan Best, who recently won gold in the mixed doubles event at the Toronto Pan Am Games.

The team event will get going on July 17, with Barbados and Guyana, the top two teams at the 2018 edition, back in the fray this year.