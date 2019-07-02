TT rugby teams depart for RAN sevens

TT men’s rugby team and the women’s team will depart this morning and tomorrow morning, respectively, for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship, in the Cayman Islands – an event which serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The men travel with an interim sevens coach in Felician Guerra, who replaces Larry Mendez, the long-serving coach, who recently picked up a coaching internship position in the US.

Guerra, speaking before the team’s departure said it is “hyped and rearing to go for this very important encounter,” adding that the players have “responded well to his methods” and are ready to show that their preparation have not been in vain.

Coach of the national 15s team will perform as assistant coach to Guerra. Meanwhile, senior women’s sevens team coach, Carlton Felix, said his charges are eager to prove that their runner-up finish at the 2018 RAN sevens event and subsequent qualification for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru were not flukes, “The team intends to go one better and win the tournament this year,” Felix said, adding that he is confident that they will repeat the feat.

President of the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Colin Peters thanked the Sport Company of TT (SporTT) and the Ministry of Sport for their efforts in ensuring the union and the two teams receive the necessary funding in order to attend the event.

Peters also thanked TT Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis and Leslie Figaro, former TTRFU president, both of whom who have continue to give support to the TTRFU.

TT squads

Men: Nigel Ballington, Shakeel Dyte, Shakir Flemming, JahreemGeorge, Anthony Forde, Christopher Hudson, Emmanuel Joseph, Akeem Leben, Leon Pantor (captain), Joshua Seechan, Agboola Silverthorn and Jonathan Taylor.

Interim coach: Felician Guerra

Assistant coach: Jerry Legall

Manager: Curtis Nero

Physio: Jelani Baptiste

Women: Apphia Glasgow, Fayola Jack, Kwanieze John, Leah Kintiba, Marika Mendez, Aqiyla O’Brien, Kathleen Stephen (captain), Blosson Stewart, Maria Thomas, Kanisha Vincent and Christine Walcott.

Coach: Carlton Felix

Assistant coach: Kelson Figaro

Manager: Jenilee Lamada

Doctor: Dalia Jordan-Brown

Massage therapist: Derek Ashby-Williams