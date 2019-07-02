TT off to Italy for University Games 2019

SHERDON PIERRE

The TT contingent heading to the 30th World Summer Universidad Games,which will be held in Naples, Italy departed yesterday from different airports.

President of the Tertiary Sports Association of TT (TSATT), Ian Pritchard said, “The selected athletes are a group of the best young talent in TT. TSATT has the greatest confidence that these athletes will definitely represent TTO with distinction.” He continued, “We are very optimistic about team TTO’s chances of precious metal at these games.”

The Games, which are held bi-annually, will have an estimated participation of 10,000 student athletes from all over the world. It will begin tomorrow for ten continuous days and TT has elected their largest contingent ever and they will be representing in track & field, swimming and taekwondo.

The athletes that will be participating in Italy are: Track & Field - Aaron Lewis (110m Hurdles and 4x400m), Dwight St. Hillaire (200m, 400m and 4x400m), Darren Alfred (400m , 200m and 4x400m), Che’ Lara (400m and 4x400m), Akanni Hislop (100m and 200m), Mauricia Prieto (Women 100m and 200m), Tyra Gittens (women long and high Jump). Portious Warren (shot put and discus) Cherisse Murray (shot put and discuss). Swimming – Kael Yorke (50m, 100m and 200m butterfly). Taekwondo – Nkozsi Gray.

Staff: Ian Pritchard (Head of delegation), Le-roy Pierre (Manager), Ian Carter (Track and Field Coach) Colin Mofford (Taekwondo Coach) Hazel Haynes (Swimming Coach) and Shurlan Bonas (Physio).