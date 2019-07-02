TT netballers head to Wales for World Cup camp

Members of the TT netball team and technical staff are all smiles prior to departing the Piarco airport yesterday for Wales for a training camp ahead of the upcoming International Netball Federation World Cup, to be held in Liverpool, England.

SHERDON PIERRE

The TT netball team left yesterday evening for a training camp,in Wales, to play three practice matches before heading over to Liverpool, England for the 2019 International Netball Federation World Cup from July 12-21.

TT will be warming up against Northern Ireland, Malawi and Wales whereas in the World Cup they will be facing South Africa (July 12), Jamaica (July 13) and Fiji (July 14) in Group C.

Speaking before his team departed yesterday, coach Wesley “Pepe” Gomes said, “The preparations have been well; now we are heading to Wales to play three practice games which will help us to get the right combinations of players.”

Commenting on having his foreign-based players Kalifa McCollin and Samantha Wallace on his roster, he said. “It’s very important to have our professional players with us because it’s a big difference between the professional players and the home-grown athletes. It is important for them to be around the team so they can uplift the others.”

Gomes also commented on the number of youngsters in the team that will add depth and the energy they need. TT’s goal-shoot, Wallace,25, who is in top-form for her Australia-based New South Wales team said, “This is my second world cup and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be alongside my teammates especially my captain Rhonda John-Davis. I expect us to go out there and put our best foot forward; it is not going to be an easy challenge coming up against teams with so much experience.

“Nothing will deter us because the girls are fit and ready to withstand anything that is thrown against them on the court. I want to put my country first and go out there and perform because I am in the best shape of my career thus far.” Mc Collin and Daystar Swift were recently selected for the ANZ League in New Zealand for the Southern Steel and the Northern Stars respectively. Swift, who comes from a sporting family as her younger sisters Victoria and Zoe are national footballers, will be playing in her second World Cup after being named leading rebounder and second in deflections four years ago in Australia. Swift said, “Going into this World Cup I think the team has been playing well together and Samantha and Kalifa will contribute to share the knowledge they have gained abroad. The practice matches we have coming up will work well for us as it is a chance for the coach to try new combinations and for the younger players to get that much needed international exposure.” She also said, “Going into this World Cup I would definitely like to repeat my stats in rebounding and deflections and hopefully be named in the top 10 for interceptions.” The 27-year-old defender will depart in January to undertake her first professional contract and was overjoyed upon getting this news a few days ago. “I am really excited about playing netball on a higher level and learning and developing as a player. TT will be led by Rhonda John-Davis who will be competing in her sixth World Cup. Other members are: Tahirah Hollingsworth, Jameela McCarthy, Kalifa McCollin, Samantha Wallace, Candice Guerero, Shantel Seemungal, Shernece Seemungal, Aniecia Baptiste, Shaquanda Greene, Onella Jack-Hill, Daystar Swift.

Staff: Wesley “Pepe” Gomes (Coach), Grace Parkinson-Griffith (Assistant Coach), Carol Gittens (Manager), Wayne Samuel (Trainer).