TT kick off Invitational Youth tourney against Panama

TT MEN’S Under-15 football team will face off with Panama U-15s in the second game of a double-header, on the opening day of the TTFA (TT Football Association) five-nation Invitational Youth tournament, on July 17, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The TTFA recently announced fixtures for the event which will also see the TT women’s Under-16 team getting much-needed match practice against Curacao U-16 on the second and third match days.

On the opening day, TT will tackle Panama from 7.15 pm with Venezuela and Panama squaring off in the curtain-raiser from 5.15 pm.

There will be a triple-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on July 19 with TT’s women U-16s taking on Curacao from 4 pm, followed by a pair of men’s Under-15 games. Mexico and Panama will meet at 6.15 pm, followed by TT against Venezuela from 8.15 pm.

The final day will see TT facing Mexico in the third game of the evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 7.15 pm.

“It’s very good preparations for us,” TT men’s U-15 coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier said. “It’s important to see where the boys are at this point in terms of match readiness and we need to be playing against quality opposition such as Mexico, Venezuela, Panama and Curacao. I’m really pleased that the Association has been able to arrange these matches for us.”

He continued, “We have two weeks left before the opening game and we’ll be working towards ensuring that the team gives a good account in front of the home fans.”

The TT men’s Under-15 team are preparing for the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Boys Championship at the IMG Academy in Florida, United States in August where they will face Mexico, Panama and Curacao.

The TT women Under-16 team, under the guidance of coach Stephan De Four, are getting ready for the 2020 Concacaf Under-17 Women’s Championship, also at the IMG Academy.

“Preparations are now really starting and I’m focusing on some aspects such as getting the players together because we have those playing in the WOLF League and other small leagues in the country.I’ve also been to Tobago to see a few players,” De Four said.

“The opportunity for us to play two games against Curacao in this tournament is good and much welcomed at this stage because it’s whole new start for the programme. We have five overseas players coming into the squad. We’re not quite there as yet in terms of preparations but we are getting there and these games will be useful for us,” De Four added.

Tickets are available at all NLCB Lotto outlets. They are priced at $50 (covered), $30 (uncovered) per matchday and $125 for a season pass which allows access to all three match days in the covered stands.