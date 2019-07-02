TT hurdler needs $$ to study at Swiss academy

JUL 24RD 2015: "That's God's Work right there" exclaimed T&T's Mekil Thomas after winning silver in the Men's 110m Hurdles in 13.17 at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games. Photo: Allan V. Crane/TTOC.

THREE-time TT Olympic hurdler Mikel Thomas is raising funds to study for a master of advanced studies in sport administration and technology, after he was recently accepted into the programme by the International Academy of Sport Science and Technology (AISTS), a non-profit foundation in Lausanne, Switzerland, which was founded and endorsed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Thomas is seeking to raise US$53,150 through a GoFundMe online fund-raising campaign. If he achieves it, the 110m record-holding hurdler will become the first student from TT and only the third from the region to study in the programme, which is regarded by many as among the most prestigious sporting programmes in the world.

He needs approximately US$19,000 by July 10 to make an initial payment, as classes begin in September.

"(It is) truly a lifetime opportunity as the Olympic Games are coming, and with Lausanne being the Olympic capital and home to over 50 international organisations, this would be the right place and time to sit at the table and contribute to those who have a say in what happens in sport on all around the world," Thomas, who represented TT at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, wrote on his GoFundMe page.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based firefighter added: "My heart to serve and passion for sports creates a desire to use my experiences to help elevate others.

"I want to help create programmes that empower our youth and community and to share my joy for the sport. I had no desire to go back to school but God kept putting it on my heart. I followed his lead and decided if I'm going to do this, I'm going for the top. I only applied to one Graduate Programme, and by his grace, this door is open before me.

"I have been blessed by sports to gain skills and characteristics that are indispensable; hard work, communication, goal setting, teamwork, discipline and so much more that would allow me to be successful in this role and beyond."