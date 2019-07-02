Trident,Paramount end championships on a high

NARISSA FRASER

THE TT Powerboat Association (TTPBA) held its final two regattas of the NLCB Powerboat Racing National Championships Series over the weekend.

The regattas, sponsored by Special Auto Supplies, were held near to the Boqueron Restaurant, Chaguaramas, on Saturday, and the TT Yacht Club, Port of Spain, on Sunday. It consisted of nine races in the 60, 70, 80, 95 and 130 MPH classes.

Trident had an impressive weekend, winning the 60 MPH class in both races, and the 2016 TT Great Race champions, Paramount, placed first in the 130 MPH class, on Saturday, to defeat Jumbie, Iron Man and Mr Solo Too. On Sunday, however, Iron Man got revenge, placing first in the category, leaving behind Jumbie in second place and Paramount in third.

Paramount throttleman Donald Webster, 45, has been racing for over 20 years. In an interview with the Newsday, he said while the course was a bit difficult, it was a great experience for the team.

"It was a new race course for us so it was a nice change. Actually, the first race on Saturday was pretty bumpy and a bit challenging for both the driver (Ja­son Laing) and the throttleman so it was interesting. It was a nice, challenging course," he said.

Webster has been racing for over 20 years. He says Paramount's next step is preparing for the annual Great Race on August 17,which starts at the TT Yacht Club.

He said, "As a racer, you always go out there to win. We've raced in the boat for a long time together so we understand that even if it's rough, we have the right equipment and the right team to do it together."

RESULTS

Saturday:

60 MPH Class

1st Trident

2nd Timeless

3rd Hero Infusion IV

4th Outcast

70 MPH Class

1st Extreme Measures

80 MPH Class

1st Papi Chulo

2nd Blue Ice

3rd Heatwave

95 MPH Class

1st Energiza

130 MPH Class

1st Paramount

2nd Jumbie

3rd Iron Man

4th Mr Solo Too

Sunday:

60 MPH Class

1st Trident

2nd Hero Infusion IV

3rd Timeless

70 MPH Class

1st Extreme Measures

80 MPH Class

1st Papi Chulo

2nd Blue Ice

3rd Heatwave

130 MPH Class

1st Iron Man

2nd Jumbie

3rd Paramount