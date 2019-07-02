Three new forensic pathologists in 6 months

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

THE RECRUITMENT of three forensic pathologists is expected to be completed in six months, reported National Security Minister Stuart Young.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday on medium- and long-term steps to address the shortage of forensic pathologists at the Forensic Science Centre.

He said there are four positions for forensic pathologists there, and three are currently filled, by Dr Easlyn Mc Donald-Burris, Dr Hughvon Des Vignes and Dr Somu Sekhar Gajula. Young reported the ministry is actively reviewing the application for the one vacant position.

"Once the requisite administrative process is fulfilled and satisfied, consideration will be given to engaging the applicant."

He also reported that as a medium- to long-term initiative the National Security Ministry has engaged the UN Development Programme (UNDP) to help with obtaining three additional forensic pathologists.

"This matter is currently being pursued by the ministry and it is anticipated that, once all administrative issues are fulfilled, the recruitment process can commence."