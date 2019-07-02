Sinanan: 350 watercourses to be cleaned

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinananan

After widespread flooding in 2018, the Ministry of Works and Transport has begun a major drive to clean 350 watercourses.

Last year more than 120,000 people were adversely affected by flooding.

When Newsday visited the Diego Martin River today, from the highway obliquely opposite Crystal Stream, workmen were seen driving tractors pushing debris and cut bush in the riverbed.

Most of the river is almost covered in overgrown bush and trees. At Cadet Hill, further up the river, near the waterwheel, the riverbed had been already cleaned.

The Diego Martin River is one of the many to burst its banks sometimes during the rainy season, causing havoc.

When contacted, Works and Transport Minister (MOWT) Rohan Sinanan said the drive to clean all the watercourses is on stream and he is happy with its progress.