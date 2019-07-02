Senior policeman released

After spending one night in police custody, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Roger Gaspard ordered that a 47-year-old senior policeman be immediately released on Tuesday.

This after reviewing a file from Profession Standards Bureau (PSB) on allegations of misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice.

The arrested policeman has 24 years service and is also an attorney based in the Southwestern Division.

On Monday, while on duty at the Siparia Police Station officers from the PSB arrested the policeman.