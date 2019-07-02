Senior cop arrested at station

A 47-year-old senior police with 24 years service was arrested at the Siparia Police Station yesterday morning.

He is being investigated for offenses of misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice. According to reports, the senior police who heads a unit for the southwestern division was in his office when he was arrested by police of the Profession Standards Bureau at about 9 am. Up to yesterday evening, he was being interviewed by police. Senior police told Newsday a file was being prepared to send to the Director of Public Prosecutions who would then make a decision. Investigations are continuing.