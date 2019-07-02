Senator: Gangsters killing randomly as initiation exercise

Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye

GANGSTERS are killing random people as part of an initiation ceremony, said Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye.

She made the comment while contributing to debate on the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Senate on Tuesday.

She said there is a gang culture in this country, many crimes are committed by gangs and gang recruitment is a problem.

She explained in gang culture there are initiation rites.

"And those initiation rites, to prove you are worthy of being a gang member, to prove you can be trusted, is frequently the use of a firearm. So sometimes we see someone or we read of someone being killed and the person is not involved in any criminality: it may very well be that this random killing could be an initiation exercise. You have to kill someone to prove that you tough, to prove that you can in fact be a member of the gang."

Thompson-Ahye said young people talk about how many "ghosts that they minding.

"So when they actually kill someone – because of that sense of hopelessness, and they want the gang to be their family – the people they have killed have become ghosts. Their ghosts."

She said she prayed for the Commissioner of Police, and described his job as the most difficult in the country.

She added she welcomed his intended use of polygraph tests for police officers.

"We need it. Because sometimes it is difficult to differentiate between who are the criminals and who are upholding the law. But not all police are bad cops. Some are trying their best."