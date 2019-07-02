Secure our borders

THE EDITOR: Thousands of illegal immigrants are continuing to pour into Trinidad and Tobago, with no system in place or desire from the government and even opposition to stop the flow. Our lives and the lives of our children are at stake.

It appears that the government possesses no will or desire to do what it takes to secure the borders. The same politicians are singing the same old songs: we will soon be putting policies in place to close the borders. We all know that nothing will ever be done due to various reasons. It’s all nonsense.

We could easily secure the border if we had the political will to do so, but the current crop of politicians have shown no desire to do what it takes to stop the flow of people and illegal weapons into the country. We need a new political party with leaders who are willing to do what it takes to secure this country now. As long as we keep voting into power the same old politicians, innocent people will continue to be shot, robbed and killed.

A 15-year-old boy is warded in a serious condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex following a shooting incident in El Socorro recently. The teenager, who is from El Socorro, was one of two people hit in a drive-by shooting near the basketball court in the vicinity of Goose Lane, El Socorro.

Police were told that the 15-year-old, as well as 19-year-old Khadeem Looby of San Juan, was standing along the roadway with other people when a black Toyota Hilux pulled up alongside the group. A man exited the vehicle and opened fire before returning to the truck and driving away. The two males were shot several times.

The police and emergency health services were notified and the injured parties were rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. They were both said to still be in a serious condition." Situations like these will continue to increase if we don't take action now to secure our borders.

Simon Wright, Chaguanas