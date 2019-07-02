Promoter pleads not guilty to bomb scare

Port of Scarborough, Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY TRIPADVISOR.COM

THE party promoter who allegedly called in a bomb threat at the Scarborough Port last month, because he did not want his girlfriend to travel to Trinidad without him, was granted bail on Tuesday.

Mark Superville, 34, of Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Sherene Murray-Bailey in the Tunapuna Magistrates' Court. Superville was charged by Insp Joseph of the Scarborough Police Station with wasteful employment of police time after the June 24 bomb scare. He was granted $8,000 bail for the offence, which carries a maximum sentence of $1000 fine and imprisonment for six months. He will reappear on July 30 before a Scarborough magistrate.

The call came in around 5 am while the vessel was being loaded for a 6.30 am sailing from the Scarborough port. Passengers aboard the ferry were evacuated after police were told there was an explosive device hidden on the port. Tobago police and fire officials carried out checks.