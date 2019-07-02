PNM not surprised by NACTA poll

File Photo: San Fernando East MP, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MP for San Fernando East and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said he is not surprised by the findings of the North American Teachers Caribbean Association (NACTA) poll which favours the PNM to retain the two San Fernando seats in the next general election.

NACTA’s latest tracking poll said although San Fernando West MP and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has lost some popularity in the constituency, because the United National Congress (UNC) does not have a credible alternative, the People’s National Movement (PNM) has the edge.

Al-Rawi could not be reached for comment, but Mitchell said “I am not surprised.

“Citizens are seeing that the decisions that government has made and continues to make, whether popular or unpopular, are always in the interest and for the benefit of the people of TT.”

The poll also predicted that the PNM will continue to control the other four marginals it won in 2015 – St Joseph, Tunapuna, Moruga/Tableland and Toco/Sangre Grande – unless there is major transformation in the UNC.

It did not speak to the five marginals now under control by the UNC and for which PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley has invited nominations, as the party seeks to retain control of government in 2020.

The constituencies which have been invited to nominate candidates are St Augustine, Pointe-a-Pierre, Toco/Manzanilla, Barataria/San Juan and Chaguanas East. Nominations will close on July 12 and screening will begin soon after, according to PNM general secretary Foster Cummings.

Cummings said the response in these constituencies had been very encouraging and constituents are very excited about the process.

Asked to respond to the NACTA findings, Cummings said the party's focus in on the local government elections, constitutionally due this year. The PNM is contesting all 130 seats and screening for the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation will begin on Saturday.

“We are in full mobilisation mode for the local elections," he said, and hence the party had not had an opportunity to look at the results of the NACTA poll.

“But from newspaper reports, it is reported to favour the PNM. We will continue our efforts geared towards victory for the PNM at the local elections.”

The poll said it expects the PNM to “coast home” to victory in the local elections, if they are called soon. It seems certain that San Fernando City Corporation, which has no significant opposition presence in its nine electoral districts will be retained.

Mayor of the city Junia Regrello agreed with this finding.

“I have no doubt about that. Even the percentage may be more than what the polls predict, because people who have found favour with what is happening may not come out openly and say, 'We are supporting this party or that party.'”

Regrello said the corporation,under his tenure, had been very proactive and prudent in dealing with major issues affecting the city, in spite of a lack of funds due to the economic downturn.

“Those decisions we have made have had a positive impact. For example, traffic congestion in the city has been positively handled, impacting on productivity and the economy, as there is no major hindrance to slow the process."

Also major, he said, was the physical infrastructure package, which includes the development of the San Fernando waterfront, the upgrade of Skinner Park and the proposed Chancery Lane car park.

“After 50 years San Fernandians are very excited and elated by this major physical infrastructural development, which will boost the economy and enhance the aesthetics of the city,” Regrello said..