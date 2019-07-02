Parang Association founder laid to rest

Daughters Valarie Langly, righ,t and Elicia Belcon, left, with brother Torrance Mohammed of the late National Parang Association (NPATT) founder and first president Errol Haronul Mohammed at his funeral at Masjid Al Falaah, Railway Road, Arima, on Monday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Family and friends of Errol Haronul Mohammed, the National Parang Association (NPATT) founder and first president, paid their last respects at his funeral on Monday.

Mohammed’s family praised him for all he had done both for them on a personal level and for TT culture.

Mohammed’s wdow said her husband was a very diverse man who loved his family, country and culture dearly and was loved by all his offspring, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great grandchildren.

Mohammed’s daughter Valerie Mohammed Langley, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, said her father visited her often and used to tell everyone in her neighbourhood and in nearby stores about the history of TT.

“I was spoiled to have such an amazing father. I came down to Trinidad not to say goodbye to him but to say farewell, that is, I’ll see you soon, Dad.

"My father would always wait for me on the porch to come home, he never stopped, and this really showed how much he loved me,” Langley said.

Mohammed’s brother Torrance said his brother acted as a father figure to all of his relatives.

“This week he called me twice just to check up on me and see how I was going. He did these kinds of things for everyone, he checked up on all of us regularly,” Torrance said.

Mohammed’s funeral took place at the Masjid Al Falaah Mosque, Arima.