No new CTU head yet

Vel Lewis, permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

ALTHOUGH it was reported the new director of the Counter Trafficking Unit was expected to be announced on Monday, the Ministry of National Security still has not named the new counter-trafficking boss.

In Monday’s Newsday, Permanent Secretary Vel Lewis said all vacant positions in the unit were expected to be filled within a few days, and the newly-selected head of the CTU would be announced that day. However, sources indicated that the new head still has not been named.

Newsday understands interviews were done and completed up to two weeks ago, and scores from the interviews were immediately tallied.

After the highest-scoring candidate is determined, he or she was to be called and offered the position. If they accepted, an instrument of appointment would be issued, making the candidate the new CTU head. But that has not been done as yet.

Sources told Newsday however the matter should be completed soon.

News of the void in the CTU came after the Prime Minister spoke out against the United States for TT’s position as a Tier 2 country in the 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report on TT. The US State Department report said TT did not meet the minimum standards in key areas, including securing convictions under the 2011 anti-trafficking law.