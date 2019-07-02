Lopsided victories for Queen’s Park, Police FC

Tobago Chicas (in blue and orange) lost to Jewels FC, on Saturday, in their TT Women’s Football League match, held at Black Rock,Tobago. Jewels FC won 1-0.

YANNICK QUINTAL

THE TT Women’s Football League was out in full force with six games over the weekend highlighted by four shut-out games and two teams scoring over ten goals.

Trincity Nationals made their season debut with a 7-1 win over Defence Force. Maylee Attin Johnson scored the first goal in under five minutes. Trincity would go on to score three more goals in the first half, provided by a brace from Asha James between the tenth and 13th minute and Kaydeen Jack in the 26th. A goal from Ranelle Pascall in the 51st minute and a brace from M Meijas in the 72nd and 83rd minutes rounded out the scoring for the Nationals. C.Thomas scored the lone goal for Defence Force.

Queen’s Park came out swinging against Malvern, at Diego Martin stadium with three of their players, Jessica Harrigan, Lily Stauble and Afiya Cornwall scoring hat-tricks in a 12-0 rout. Harrigan and Stauble each scored their three goals in the first half. Cornwall had her first in the 40th minute and finished hers off over the course of the second half. Stephanie Woo Ling, Olivia Jaggernauth and Samantha Kisson provided the balance of the goals for Queen’s Park.

Police FC were the latest team to give expansion side Central Women the business, managing to best UTT’s margin of victory this week – a 21-0 shut-out. Anique Walker led the way in scoring by raking in seven goals for the Police. Maya Matouk, Stacy Paul and Isha Walker each scored three goals. Tamara Johnson, Shenelle Pelchier, Shakeema Forestine, Rhea Belgrave and Nkenge Nedd each scored one. Central Women have now allowed 52 goals to start the season. The rest of WoLF have scored 55 goals combined.

Jewels FC also made their debut on Saturday defeating Tobago Chicas 1-0 in Black Rock, Tobago. Derisha Brown scored the lone goal in the seventh minute of the game.

UTT played to a 1-1 draw with Club Sando on Saturday as previously reported. Zoe Swift scored early in the 7th minute for UTT and kept Club Sando at bay until the 80th minute when Aaliyah Paschall scored the equaliser in the closing stages of the game.

St Augustine FC defeated their little sister team St Augustine Jr in a 5-0 victory. Highlighting the scoring was Aaliyah Price with two goals, one in the 11th minute and the 2nd in the 46th minute. Chantal Walcott would score in the 24th minute, Maria Frances Serrant continued her scoring form in the 50th minute and Shanelle Summer Arjoon finished off the scoring in the 73rd minute.

Taking a look at the standings, Queen’s Park and St Agustine are still at the top of the table with seven points, with Queen’s Park leading the way on goal difference.

Police FC take sole control of third place, a point behind the leaders thanks to their 21 goal performance. UTT and Club Sando are locked in fourth position with their draw. Five teams share seventh place with three points. Malvern and Central Women have yet to register a point in the league through three games.