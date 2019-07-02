Kitchen assistant charged with stealing from Soong’s Great Wall

A kitchen assistant was refused bail when he appeared this morning in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court charged with stealing $150,000 from Soong's Great Wall Restaurant.

Jamal Sergeant, 22, of Moody Stewart Street, San Fernando, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor, who read to him a charge that between July 18 and 20, 2019, he broke an Eagle Brand safe at the restaurant on Circular Road, San Fernando, valued at $25,000.

Another charge was that he stole $150,000 and 40 blank cheque leaves.

Connor also read to Sergeant, who works as a kitchen restaurant at the restaurant on Circular Road, the charge that he stole a laptop and bankcard.

The charges stemmed from investigations led by Cpl Roger Nanan, PCs Ramdass and Ameer Ali of the Mon Repos Criminal Investigations Bureau. The charges were laid indictably.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told Connor the police needed to secure a computerised criminal record transcript. Antoine refused Sergeant bail and ordered him to return to court tomorrow (Thursday).

Also appearing was Jervon Marcano, 22, also of Moody Stewart Street, charged with possession of an Italian-made pistol and ten rounds of ammunition. He was also refused bail and ordered to reappear tomorrow.