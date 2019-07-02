Khan: Probe into ‘fake’ death

Franklin Khan PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

AN urgent investigation is under way at a public hospital to find out how a patient’s family could have been contacted and told he had died, when in fact he was still very much alive and kicking.

This was admitted to the Senate yesterday by Senate Leader Franklin Khan on behalf of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh in reply to an urgent question by Opposition Senator Wade Mark. “The Minister of Health is at present at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. An investigating team, led by the CEO, is looking into this matter. All facts are being unearthed,” Khan said. “The minister has ordered the CEO to hold a meeting with the affected families to share their information.”

He said the results of the probe would be used to strengthen the systems at the complex to prevent any recurrence of such a serious matter.

The time for urgent questions expired as Khan spoke, preventing any follow-up questions from Mark.