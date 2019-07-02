Griffith: Panday’s call illogical

File Photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

POLICE Commissioner Griffith, responding to Subhas Panday’s call for him to name 50 gunmen responsible for much of the crime wave and murders, said Panday obviously had not listened to his media conference and does not understand that the problem is not that “persons of interest” cannot be found.

“It is not a case or a need to acquire bounty hunters to find criminals who are on the run and hiding.”

So, Griffith said, putting up posters to find them would serve no purpose.

“We know them. We know who they are.”

But, he said, “There is a difference between the intelligence of pinpointing a suspect to having evidence to have them arrested.”

However, he added that there is also no such thing as the perfect crime.

If members of the public are willing to help, Griffith said, then they should find the witnesses to come forward and say they saw when the shooters pulled the trigger, as many usually see when it happens but say nothing.

This, he said, is due either to fear of reprisal or affiliation with the shooter, so they refuse to talk, and even protect the criminals, who are seen as Robin Hoods in the same communities where they torment people by killing young men in cold blood.

“Which is why I have stressed on it being non-bailable if held with an illegal firearm. Apprehending them prior to, or on their ‘putting out a hit,’ is difficult,” Griffith explained.

However, they walk with their main tool, their guns. “We hold them now with one, and they are back out the following day,” the top cop lamented.

Griffith said Panday’s comments were illogical and shows a lack of understanding of law enforcement. “The US may have hundreds of persons of interest involved in terrorism,” he commented. “But they can’t publish their names to the public. However, they are closely monitored by the relevant agencies.”