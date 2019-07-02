Grande man held for fruit stall robbery

A 23-year-old Sangre Grande man is in police custody after he reportedly robbed a fruit stall vendor of cash.

Police said the the 65-year-old proprietor of Kenny's Fruit Stall, Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande , was robbed at gunpoint at around 3.55 am. The bandit stole $13,300.

A report was made and Sangre Grande police went to the scene.

Acting on information they went to the home of one of the suspects at Road 3, Northeastern Settlement where they arrested him and confiscated a Beretta pistol and three rounds of ammunition.