FemCom to stage Scandal: The Pride Edition

Dr Danielle Elliott, educator and cultural scholar, operates the puppets that will be featured in the FemCom Show Scandal: The Pride Edition, at Drink Lounge and Bistro, Woodbrook. Photo courtesy Dr Danielle Elliott.

FEMCOM, the duo of female comedians Louris “Lyrix” Martin Lee-Sing and Lisa “Just Lisa” Allen-Agostini, continue their series of monthly comedy shows on Friday with the FemCom Show Scandal: The Pride Edition.

At the show’s centre is a leaked sex tape featuring a fictional celebrity children’s puppet, Gundy. The video shows Gundy with multiple puppets of unknown genders.

The FemCom Show Scandal: The Pride Edition will be staged at Drink Lounge and Bistro, 63, Rosalino Street, Woodbrook, at 8 pm.

In a media release Lyrix said: “FemCom is happy to have an official event in the TT Pride Arts Festival, celebrating LGBTQIA culture.”

“The Pride Edition is a playful way to bring to light real issues facing the community,” said Just Lisa.

Gundy stands in for ordinary queer folk who worry that if their lifestyle came to light they would be shunned or lose their jobs and families, the release said. It’s also a commentary on the 24-hour news cycle, which has made an industry of the confession and forgiveness of public figures who have been caught in alternate lifestyles.

The duo also made a comic short movie about it titled Puppet Sex Scandal. It’s one of a growing number of FemCom Funnies, comedy videos which the pair make and broadcast on their YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts (all @femcomtt).

The puppet at the heart of the made-up scandal is operated by Dr Danielle Elliott, founder of the Bright Antilles Project which is "aimed at getting TT kids 21st-century-ready," the release said. Elliot, a cultural studies scholar, educator and performance artist, uses puppets in her practice.

Patrons can expect a hilarious improv piece as Gundy makes the FemCom Show the first stop on his apology tour.

As FemCom mixes the styles of comedy in its signature event, the duo will also incorporate cabaret in this Pride Edition with two musical guests.

Lady Lava will deliver her saucy dancehall hit No Touch (Secrets, the Street Version). Lady Lava is a singer/songwriter. She recently released two new songs, Nuff Nuff Wine and Bosses (with Xone).

Special guest star is Mizz Jinnay, the Pride Ambassador and Grand Marshal at the Pride March planned for the end of July. Mizz Jinnay is a thespian, musician and artist known for her popular YouTube vlogs and her music. She premiered her first hit Love is Love, one of three anthems for the LGBTQIA community, under the umbrella of the Black Box Crew at the 2018 3canal Show, Power.