Diego men held for shooting Biche couple

Two Diego Martin men in their twenties were arrested after they reportedly shot and wounded a couple at their Biche home last night.

Police said at around 8.10 pm the men, who are from Salandy and Cemetery Streets, Diego Martin, stormed the home Fitts Road Junction and shot the man, 44, in the torso and his wife in the leg. The men escaped in a black Nissan Juke.

Police were called, and saw a car matching the description along the Cunapo Main Road, Biche, a short while later. They stopped and searched it and found a pistol, a semi-automatic gun, 16 spent shells and one live 9mm round.

The men were arrested.