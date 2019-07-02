Diego Martin temple restored after arson

Photo of Shri Ram Dhaam from the Facebook page.

TWENTY days after bandits set fire to the Shri Raam Mandir in Diego Martin, reconstruction and restoration have been completed.

Devotees were able once more to hold puja for the new murtis on Sunday.

Spiritual head of the mandir Pundit Manideo Persad said restoration work began the very day that the incident took place (June 10).

“Today, we celebrate the force of light over darkness, good over evil as well as forces of unity and positive action over terrorism, fanatical hatred and the darkness and low levels to which humans can descend,” Persad said.

He saluted all the hardworking members of the mandir and those who supported and contributed to the restoration.

“This experience has strengthened us and deepened our resolve to do good, to build and contribute positively to our society, thereby serving Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) further,” he said.

Persad said during the early hours of June 10 bandits tried to break into the mandir. Footage from CCTV cameras around the grounds on St Lucien Road showed three men jumping a wall.

“They used bolt cutters to break into the front door. However, even with the bolt-cutters, they were unable to pry it open, and the men attempted another door when this failed the suspects broke a window and set the building on fire with a flammable substance,” he said.

A resident of the area, Lakshmi Roopan, called the fire services, and the blaze was quickly contained. Executives of the mandir Suresh Ramcharitar, Christendaye Reemaul, Rudy Ramkissoon and Maya Khillawan were informed and were among the first on the scene to minimise the destruction.

Nine murtis, paintings and other items of value were damaged. An estimate has yet to be made of the cost.

Western Division police are yet to determine who was responsible.