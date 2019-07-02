Debate rages over SEA

THE EDITOR: As always, after SEA, a debate rages about the competition that exists for prestige school places, with strident questions being asked as to why all schools are not currently prestige schools. The answer is simple. The best students are all pooled into particular schools.

These become prestige, not just because the children there are brighter, but also because they are more disciplined in their approach to education. This is not an indictment against the others. By and large, children are a product of what is inputted into them.

I believe the SEA exam is an excellent tool for streaming students. Not only does it place the brightest and the best among their peers, it also places those a tier below them among their peers, and so on and so on. The 90 per cents and over, the 70 to 90 per cents, the 50 to 70 per cents, all may function best at the pace that is comfortable for their peer group.

The problem lies with those who are indisciplined and disruptive to an entire class, and this usually occurs at the lowest rung. I suggest that in those schools teachers stream students not according to marks but according to behaviour. Those capable of showing discipline in a classroom setting should be afforded the best opportunity to access the education provided them by being allowed to learn in peace.

Those not capable of paying attention and learning in conventional ways, need special attention and this can be provided in special classes. SEA, previously Common Entrance, has many compelling attributes. It gives students an unparalleled grounding in the three Rs, Reading, 'Riting and 'Rithmetic.

Without it there would be no incentive for students to work at achieving any standard in these basics at a particular age. In fact, C.X.C. will become the new stressor, with attendant massive failure as a result of a lack of foundation laid in earlier years. As with the usual 'set-up' commentary from many quarters, those clamouring for the removal of this exam will be the first to lambaste any effort to attempt to remove it, on the grounds that the government is trying to corruptly put the children of "Their people" in the prestige schools.

If SEA is removed the new prestige schools will immediately become pay-schools just as in the US and money as opposed to merit will become the new separating tool.

Joanne K. Joseph, San Fernando