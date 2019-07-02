Crisis in values

THE EDITOR: There may be only 2 per cent of Trinbagonians who show or articulate serious concern about the erosion of moral/social values highly visible in 2019. Walking out of the NALIS building recently, I was struck by the unkempt condition of those once beautifully pebbled granite mosaic-fashioned corridor floors that led us to the outside of the building.

Feeling refreshed or rewired from what we attended inside, we expected to be led to the near silent flow of water which was engineered to surface naturally within the boxer planters, which wrapped around the building in a warm embrace. However, what I heard was the huge gushing of white clean water onto Abercromby Street, which has moss-stained the drain with its constant flow.

The intrinsic beauty of that remarkable piece of architecture, NALIS, appears to be on the loss. High standards and strong values which were commonly understood and mostly contained in the course of human life are no longer in vogue. We in Trinidad and Tobago have become callous or inured to disruptive and illicit actions.

This behaviour, which can depreciate the strength of societies, has been analysed as a current world phenomenon. Local analyses emerge faintly from frequent personal testimonies of maltreatment, with very few documentary instances to show critique or solutions of this ongoing reality.

Common complaints of the undesirable are customer service, road usage, environmental maintenance and other areas significant to human survival on this land. We even abuse, either individually or commercially, cyberspace, which was set, I believe, to assuage the hustle and bustle of life.

As a result, for some of us, human welfare, socially and spiritually, is going downhill fast in our small country, yet, we continue to ramajay on what I call, "me-ism"- produced through materialism, liberalisation, political tension and victimisation.

Where do we go from here T&T? Will we become world leaders in social, human and political transformation within our own boundaries? Can we rebrand to a progressive and humane society? Yes, we can and must.

Dr Yvonne Bobb-Smith, Via Email