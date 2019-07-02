Counter crime by investing in youth Sharbodie lauds Harvard Club at closing ceremony –

Winners in all categories are here with club president Andre John in green t-shirt and Off Derrieck Sharbodie in black.

POLICE officer Derrick Sharbodie, founder of the St James Police Youth Club lauded the 75-year-old Harvard Club at the closing ceremony and prize-giving function of its cricket clinic, on Sunday.

He said, “Harvard is a giant in the business of crime fighting. When you invest in your youth very early you make an early statement to the elements that instead of putting a gun in their hand, you are putting bats in their hand.”

Sharbodie spoke of the many instances when parents came to him crying for help with their children, who had been led astray. He would tell these parents it was important that they stop reacting and start being proactive by placing their children in a clinic such as the Harvard Club Clinic.

“Putting them in the hands of an elite organisation such as Harvard would do well, but you must also partner with them and let them know as much as they are talented, it requires much more....be respectful. Cricket is still a gentleman’s game, so the characteristics must be displayed and parents must ensure that fundamental part blossoms.”

Sharbodie,however, was critical of the media and the amount of time given to gangsters as opposed to children’s achievements. “Gang leaders are not happy about this graduation today. Seven o’clock news should have Harvard graduates 50, and as you wake up Monday morning, the Guardian, Express, Newsday, highlighting it too. But what is taking the front page of our printed and electronic media? Young men in bracelets, young men on murder charge. We are sending the wrong message to our youth. What they are seeing is, to be negative is to be seen and therefore programmes like this (awards function), you will find on page 32.”

Sharbodie also knocked sports stores for their expensive sporting gears. “The price of equipment, we really want to fight crime in this country? It is a sad day when you have to get a good bat you have to pay down on it and come back (in) three months for it.”

He however got the graduates to repeat after him: “Good education makes me shine but good discipline makes me glitter,” telling them these words should be their daily utterance.

Mark Mason, Harvard’s cricket clinic administrator lamented the decline in clinic registration this year. The 64 participants (including one girl) represented a decline of 17 per cent from the previous year and a 35 per cent decline compared to 2017.

He said the clinic did not have sponsorship for the past three years and that situation undoubtedly provided operational challenges and in some ways limited the level of exposure. “For example, no overseas engagements/tours can be conceptualised without revenue to support such ventures.

“It is the main focus of the management of the cricket clinic to ensure there is a viable cricket product in the clinic, as it will on one hand attract participants who are keen to enhance their game as well as attract support that will allow the clinic to effectively carry the budding cricketer well on the road to maximising their full potential.

“The mantra of the Harvard Coaching Clinic has always been for our graduates to play the game correctly within the spirit of the game. It is important that, as parents and guardians, we demonstrate that winning and/or achievement of life goals must not be at the cost of moral values.”

Capturing the most outstanding player’s trophies on the day were, for Net One (13-16/17 years) Akash Singh, who also captured the single-wicket trophy in his category, Net Two (12 - 15 years) - Kyrel Marryshaw, who was also the single wicket champ and got the trophy for best bowling.

For Net Three (eight to 11/12 years) it was Ethan John who also received the batting trophy and got the overall challenge trophy replica for nets three and four.

Net Four (five to seven years) went to Brendan Sadaphal. In this category there were joint single wicket winners in Mean John and Romario Persad.

Other trophy winners included Jovani Boothman, Asif Ali, Kavish Harropaul, Jordan Bryce, Rufano Stewart, Nathan Feeles, Garvin Bruce, Johanson Gajadhar and Christian Lutawan.

After the awards function, Sharbodie bowled the first ball of a limited overs match between parents and the clinic’s coaches.