CoP monitoring Arima municipal police in tent

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

While the Commissioner of Police is not involved in disciplinary action concerning the situation of the municipal police in Arima, sources said he is monitoring the situation to see if any criminal offences have been committed since the impasse between the municipal police, the Arima Borough Corporation and by extension the Arima mayor, Lisa Morris-Julian, came to a head last Friday.

The officers claimed they had been working under unhealthy and unsafe conditions for a number of years, and on Friday they allegedly dragged furniture, electrical appliances and even vehicles outside their office, which is in the Arima Town Hall, and locked both the gates, barring councillors from entering. They took up position under a tent.

Speaking to the mayor on Monday, Newsday was told the officers involved wouldbe investigated to determine whether this was tantamount to protest action.

Kazim Hosein, Local Government Minister, told Newsday the senior municipal police officer, Brian Headley, under instruction by the permanent secretary of the ministry, met with the mayor to get a better understanding of the situation since last Friday, and was to return to him with a report. The minister added Morris-Julian had already informed him the matter was being handled.

In yesterday’s paper Newsday reported that the mayor was in the valuation phase of acquiring a building for the municipal police which was able to accommodate up to 100 officers.