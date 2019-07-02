Caricom: Don’t trade weed

A Marijuana field in Toco.

INDIVIDUALS should not trade in cannabis across the region, despite ongoing moves to decriminalise the herb in different Caribbean countries, warned Caricom secretary general Irwin LaRocque at a briefing on Tuesday in St Lucia ahead of the 40th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government (July 3-5.)

Asked about a trend toward decriminalisation, LaRocque warned against trafficking in the herb to serve recreational use. Decriminalisation is occurring just at a national level, he reiterated, but not for purposes of international trading for recreational use.

"So we are not encouraging people to start moving marijuana. You'll be arrested."

He said countries like Jamaica are doing a lot of research on using cannabis for the pharmaceutical industry, but this is different to recreational use by individuals.

"Do not try to cross borders with marijuana. You are going to be arrested. For those countries that are not decriminalised, you have to respect countries that the laws are still there."

Member states can refer to the findings of Caricom's Marijuana Commission to each treat with the issue at their own national level, he said, as he lamented the injustice of a youth held with a "spliff" getting a criminal record.

LaRocque said cannabis has no relation to the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), as it remains a banned substance for international trade under UN protocols.

"No country is allowed to trade in marijuana or marijuana products. How you treat with medicines containing cannabis is under some discussion. Even in the United States, where some states have liberalised, you can't transport across the state line."