Big fish talk in House

THE EDITOR: For years the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have been hearing talk of “Mr Big" or "Mr Big Fish.” It goes back as far as deceased former prime minister Patrick Manning, where I first heard the term mentioned.

I am beginning to wonder does "Mr Big" really exist, for I am only seeing “sardines” or small fish being caught, but no Mr Big Fish. Minister of National Security Stuart Young has assured us that with his new plan being rolled out to deal with crime, before the year is over, Big Fish will be snared.

Well it has been said that seeing is believing and I confine this to the political arena and unless I see this with my own two eyes, I am not wasting my time with that.

Then who am I to doubt Mr Young for it is said, “be not weary in well doing for in due season you shall reap if you faint not.” Maybe reaping time is coming and our dear Minister knows much more than the population does.

Our nation needs to see justice implemented across the board. Where and when people break the law and commit a crime they must be treated the same way as anyone else. Being brought to justice to give an account for your actions, sad to say, is not the norm from where I stand. We would hear of allegations over and over, with claims of the authorities having the facts. But give it a few weeks and everything comes to a hush and no fish is caught. To those in charge, this state of affairs is not good enough. I like the rest of th country, await the capture of “Mr Big Fish.”

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan