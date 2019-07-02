11 Tobago entrepreneurs for TIC

Eleven Tobago entrepreneurs will exhibit at the 2019 edition of the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC).

TIC 2019 is scheduled to begin tomorrow and run though to Sunday at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya.

The annual TIC trade exhibition is one of the largest forums for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services and is hosted by the TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA).

The Tobago contingent led by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Finance and the Economy will comprise 11 entrepreneurs including four first-time participants: Stacy Herbert of Homemade Tobago Indigenous Wines; Sherla George of Organic and Natural Beauty Products; Donna LaRoche of LaRoche Unique Designs and Margaret Yeates of Yeates Herbal Teas.

Addressing a recent post Executive Council media briefing at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough, Secretary of the Division, Assemblyman Joel Jack noted that the Division of Finance and the Economy is leading the way as it seeks to prepare the entrepreneurs to realise their potential and achieve measurable success.

He said, “This is the 20th hosting of the TIC, as its usually called, and I am pleased that some of our businesses here in Tobago will have the opportunity to interact with buyers, potential suppliers and retail customers from across the world over a four-day.

“The Division of Finance and the Economy is pleased to add another chapter to the partnership with the TT Manufacturers Association, which pre-dates back to 2006 by staging our largest presentation of Tobago’s goods and services in what would be essentially… can be best described as a Tobago road show.”

Jack said there would be a section at the event to exhibit Tobago’s products and services.

TIC gives local, regional and international businesses an opportunity to exhibit their goods and services, network, forge partnerships and conduct trade.